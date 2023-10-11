CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — The fall harvest is in high gear as farmers scramble to get as much grain out of the field as they can before this week’s anticipated heavy rain.

There’s never a good time for a breakdown in the field. It’s even worse when you are in a race with Mother Nature.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Trying to get it cut before the rain and get as much done as we can,” farmer Ross Plucker said.

Plucker of Chancellor had to stop cutting beans, though, to fix a few sickle blades.

“I hit a little electric fence post and took out a couple of sickle sections, but it’s alright, it’s not so serious, it’s not a motor or anything like that,” Plucker said.

Plucker is a farmer, but today he’s helping a local harvest crew cut beans while they can.

“Trying to get as much done as possible before the two and half inches of rain; is what they are talking,” said Bruce Krumbach, owner of Krumbach Harvesting.

East of Sioux Falls, Cole Becker of Brandon is like every other farmer right now. He’s putting in some long hours.

“Start around 8 am and sometimes don’t get done until midnight or 1 o’clock,” Becker said.

Becker says the yields have been okay, especially for a drought year.

“I’m fine with some rain, but I don’t want four inches of rain, because that’ll make a mess of everything,” Becker said.

That’s kind of how every farmer feels; even though it’s always nice to get the crop out of the field, they know, you take the moisture when you can get it.

“I think everybody would be happy with two inches, to be honest as dry as it is, to fill the cracks in, it’ll soak in fast, ” Krumbach said.

The Krumbachs started their season cutting winter wheat in Kansas this past June and got all the way to Montana before returning home to South Dakota to harvest corn and soybeans.