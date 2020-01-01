Getting 2020 off on the right foot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following this past weekend’s winter storm with snow and ice, a lot of people took advantage of Wednesday’s nice weather to go for a hike through the rolling hills of South Dakota’s newest state park.

After posing for a quick picture, over 200 hikers got the New Year off on the right foot by going for a one and a half mile nature hike through Good Earth State Park.

Even though it’s the dead of winter, there’s plenty of beauty to be found out here in the snowy landscapes.

“It’s absolutely lovely in the winter time because I like to take pictures and the colors make beautiful contrasts between the white snow and the blue sky or even if it’s a frosty day,” Kathy Coulter of Sioux Falls said.

The park, that’s popular during the summer months, attracts visitors all year round.

“The trails are lovely and I’m going to tell you the staff at Good Earth are fabulous,” Coulter said.

For a lot of these hikers, a walk through nature is a good opportunity to get some fresh air and much needed exercise after being cooped up inside for the past few days.

“It was my wife’s idea, she kind of wanted to get the New Year started off so I said sure, it’s a nice day so might as well stop out and stretch your legs,” Dirk Poppen of Sioux Falls said.

Good Earth State Park suffered a lot of damage this past year due to flooding.

“So it took away some of our trails only about half, so we’re getting those back together now that the ground is frozen; get back down there and clean them out, so that’s a good thing, but our other trails are high and dry, so we got lots of hiking trails still available,” Park Naturalist Jen Nuncio said.

With this latest winter storm and wet fall, there’s concern the park will flood again this coming spring.

“Big Sioux is going to do what the Big Sioux is going to do, I mean we can’t really control it, but we hope for the best,” Nuncio said.

For more information on Good Earth State Park and its attractions, click here.