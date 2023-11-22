SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — If you’re still in need of items for your Thanksgiving meal, you might be out of luck.

Many stores like Hy-Vee will be closing soon and not open again until Friday morning.

“Tomorrow is Thanksgiving and that means family, friends and of course the food. Hundreds of shoppers are heading out today to get those last ticket items for their meals,”

Shoppers could be seen filling their carts with boxed stuffing mixes, or pumpkin pies from the bakery. Others were shopping for more non-Thanksgiving items.

“I am kind of non-traditional. I’m sure that people are coming for turkeys- like I said I came to get cinnamon roll stuff. We’re having brunch instead of traditional turkey,” said Kendra Harris, shopper.

Harris said with most places closed tomorrow, she wanted to hit the store early.

“I’m off today, so it just worked out that I could come in and grab what I needed. And I’m glad they’re closed tomorrow because I think it’s nice that their employees have a day off,” Harris said.

Hy-Vee was offering $30 meal bundles and holiday meal boxes as well. Shopper Eric Page took advantage of the deal.

“You place your order, which is pretty much smooth, then you come at a predetermined time pick it up just convenient, in and out,” Page said.

Representatives with Hy-Vee say today was their busiest shopping day for the week. Page says he appreciates the convenience and feels ready for the holidays.

“My mother is a little older, not doing the best so I figured it’d be a nice gesture to take a little burden off her and still get everybody in the family fed,” said Page.