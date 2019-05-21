Get used to the loud banging noise from the reconstruction on 26th Street

You can't see it, but you can definitely hear it. We're talking about the reconstruction that's going on on 26th Street in Sioux Falls. It's now moved into another phase and it's loud.

Get used to a loud banging noise, because it's going to be around for awhile.

You can see the steal beams, but what you don't see are crews driving bridge pilings into the ground.

City civil engineer Dena Knutson says you can expect the loud noise to last two to three weeks.

Knutson says the beams are essentially the foundation for the new bridge that'll replace the old one over the Big Sioux River.

26th Street remains one lane in each direction from Yaeger Road to Southeastern Avenue.

The total project is expected to take two years to complete and when done, the bridge surface will be 20 to 27 feet in the air.

If you'd like to see what the street will look like when finished and other details, click here.