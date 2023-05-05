SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Rain is in the forecast through the weekend as well as thunderstorms.

We’ve already had thunderstorms in the area on Thursday and we’re in the month of May, so it shouldn’t come as a shock to get stormy weather. But to get thunderstorms to develop, we need three key ingredients.

Here’s a closer look at what is expected when it comes to thunderstorm development.



As temperatures warm, moisture rises through the atmosphere. As it goes higher and higher it enters colder air and clouds form due to condensation.

If you have enough lift, instability and moisture in the atmosphere you get a thunderstorm to develop.

The key is having all three available.

While we can not rule out a severe thunderstorm, there will be better chances for severe weather to our south. But, heavy rain will be possible in KELOLAND, especially for those caught underneath periods of thunderstorms. If you are, then total rain amounts this weekend will exceed an inch.