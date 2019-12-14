Get ready for more weekend holiday fun in 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a late Thanksgiving and Christmas Day falling on a Wednesday in 2019, here’s a holiday outlook for 2020.

Along with being a leap year, the 2020 calendar has many holidays scheduled for weekends.

Here’s the highlight outlook for 2020 holidays.

Valentine’s Day on a Friday.

Independence Day is on a Saturday.

Halloween is on a Saturday.

Christmas is on a Friday.

2021 begins with a 3-day weekend.

Other notable dates for 2020, New Year’s Day is on a Wednesday, February 29 in a Saturday, Daylight Saving is March 8, St. Patrick’s Day is a Tuesday, Easter is April 12, Memorial Day is May 25, Labor Day is September 7, Thanksgiving is November 26 and New Year’s Eve is a Thursday.