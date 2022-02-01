RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — People in the Black Hills can earn up to $100 for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

In an effort to get more people in western South Dakota vaccinated, Dr. Roger and Janice Knutsen donated $16,000.

400 of these $50 dollar gift cards are being given out to people who get their booster or vaccination.

“People will get 50 dollars for their booster or 100 dollars for their full vaccination series,” Chris Huber, Donor Relations Manager at Black Hills Community Foundation, said.

And the Black Hills Community Foundation is distributing these gift cards.

“We really work with our donors to do big things, important things for our community and so right now there is about 30 percent of the state that has their booster and we want to see that number increase so does Dr. Knutsen so we hope this gift card will help that number go up,” Huber said.

Right now in the Monument Health System, there are 70 hospitalized COVID-19 patients with the vast majority unvaccinated.

“The important message I want to convey is vaccines do work. They will prevent severe illness so you won’t get admitted to the hospital and prevent deaths and that number still holds true for Omicron across the country. Clearly, go get vaccinated and if you have completed your series, please, go get the booster,” Dr. Shankar Kurra, VP of Medical Affairs at Monument Health, said.

The Knutsens have also put out a community challenge called Vax to the Max Black Hills, to raise more donations for this effort and incentivize even more people to get vaccinated.

“I think it is a very noble effort to get the vaccination numbers up, it truly saves lives,” Dr. Kurra said.

The gift cards for Vax to the Max Black Hills challenge will be handed out at the Black Hills Area Community Foundation office Monday through Wednesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or at the Sturgis and Custer public libraries during regular hours. You will need your ID and vaccination card.