SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some big changes are taking place in the area of Cliff Avenue and I-229 in Sioux Falls.

The Get-N-Go convince store is closed and pieces of it are coming down. Wednesday crews broke up cement in the parking lot.

They also took down the canopy that stood where the gas pumps use to be. A sign on the door of the buildings encourages customers to come visit them down the road at 57th and Cliff.