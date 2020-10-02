Get a taste of fall with Downtown Sioux Falls’ Art & Wine Walk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The COVID-19 Pandemic has inspired many people to take up new hobbies. In the case of local artist Tenley Schwartz, she’s already found her niche.

“I’ve been knitting since I was, probably, 12,” Schwartz said.

She’s rediscovered after spending more time indoors because of the pandemic, and the recent shift in the seasons.

“You can do it without a ton of supplies, you can stay home, stay in, it’s kind of cozy, and just a really good way to kind of relax and unwind,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz’s homemade mittens are finding comfort as one of 27 local artwork pieces on display in this year’s DTSF Art & Wine Walk.

“It’s a really great way to see all of the artists in Sioux Falls; we have a great community of artists. A ton of people doing really cool things,” Schwartz said.

“And so, just really showcasing what this community has for artists that are very, very creative and will actually be in the shops on Friday night for you to meet and for you to really see and learn about their art,” Community Outreach Coordinator for DTSF Sadie Swier said.

Works can be found inside of 27 participating local businesses. Some businesses will be taking COVID-19 precautions.

“Of course, many businesses have the choice themselves to mandate masks or not, and we’re just leaving that up to the participants and the businesses themselves,” Swier said.

Schwartz’s knitted works will be on display at the Great Outdoor Store.

“Knitting is a really tactile activity, so it’s really fun when people can pick it up and take a look at it and even try on the mittens, so I’m really excited for that,” Schwartz said.

Wine by the glass and sampling punchcards will be available at all participating businesses. Sampling cards are $20 while by the glass is $5.

“This is a time where it’s ‘Make it or Break it,’ for some of these, so as we start the Fall and holiday season this is a great time to start event thinking about that holiday shopping,” Swier said.

Weather it’s the wine, or the art on display, there’s a chance you could find something that appeals to your taste.

The Downtown Sioux Falls Art and Wine Walk starts tonight at 5 and goes until 8. To see the full list of participating stores you can visit their website.