Get a taste of Downtown with Sioux Falls Food Tours

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Last year, the food tours weren’t possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that restaurants are thriving once again, Sioux Falls Food Tours wants to give residents and non-residents the best experience possible.

For those looking for a new spin on dining out, Severance Brewing Company will give you a taste of what’s to come.

“Anywhere between five to a dozen people will come in,” Penning said.

Taproom Manager Ross Penning says his brewery is the first stop on this weekend’s Sioux Falls Food Tour.

“We make sure that they have everything they need; sometimes they’ll do a flight of beer If we have a bunch of newer stuff out. Otherwise, we do just one of our latest one,” Penning said.

These tours are available every weekend for folks looking to try various local bars and restaurants throughout downtown Sioux Falls.

“I love to generate new buzz about the restaurants if they haven’t tried them, if they’re from out of town, if they live here and just haven’t come downtown, you need to come downtown because there is so many great restaurants,” Wohlwend said.

Dana Wohlwend is host and owner of the food tour. She says if people in the group are familiar with certain restaurants, that doesn’t mean you wont try something new.

“People generally try things and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh. That was so good. I would’ve never ordered that,’ and if you don’t like it, that’s ok. That’s just a bite along the way and we have more things to cover,” Wohlwend said.

She says they’ll visit over 25 restaurants in a single month. She says its also a great way for people to socialize.

“Everybody loves to get together and eating and drinking just seems to create a special connection,” Wohlwend said.

“It gets people from, also, the outskirts of town a little bit inward into town as well, and kind of helps keep downtown thriving,” Penning said.

Public food tours are open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday afternoon.