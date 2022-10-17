SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s time to get a flu shot, and one local clinic is making it easy for you. According to the CDC, the months of September and October are good times to get vaccinated.

Kjerstin Hensley is a 4th-year medical student at USD Sanford School of Medicine.

Monday morning, she spent some time getting supplies ready for the Coyote Clinics free flu shot drive.

“This is the third consecutive year we’ve been doing it, at the height of COVID we brought it back to increase vaccinations in the community to keep everyone healthier and keep everyone safer as the vaccination rates are more important than ever,” 4th-year medical student, USD Sanford School of Medicine, Kjerstin Hensley said.

On Tuesday from 5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., you can stop by either Sioux Falls Banquet location for your shot.

“We really wanted to go to locations where cost might be the prohibiting factor for people, as well as time, so getting them while they’re getting their meals at the same time, and not having to worry about transportation or payment is our goal,” Hensley said.

Dr. Kevin Whittle with Avera says anyone over six months old can get the flu shot.

“Patients who are over 65, we recommend the high potency influenza vaccine because they are at higher risk for complications,” doctor of medicine, Avera, Kevin Whittle said.

Hensley says at last year’s event they were able to vaccinate 120 people. They’re hoping to help even more people protect themselves and their community this year.

“It’s important that we all get vaccinated, whether you have an immune system that’s intact or not, it’s really important to protect our other community members who maybe can’t get vaccinated or don’t have as good of immune system as everyone else,” Hensley said.

Hensley says they will also provide proof of vaccination forms if needed.