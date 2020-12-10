George McGovern’s ties to 2020 Nobel Peace Prize recipient

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Nobel Committee awarded the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize Thursday to an organization that can trace its roots to South Dakota.

The U.N. World Food Programme is being honored by the Nobel Committee for its efforts to combat hunger. The late Senator George McGovern helped play a key role in starting the program that’s fed millions of impoverished people around the globe.

The head of the U.N. World Food Programme struck a somber tone when receiving the Nobel Peace Prize during this virtual ceremony.

“I don’t go to bed at night thinking about the children we saved. I go to bed weeping over the children we could not save,” U.N. World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasely said.

“I think there’s a growing recognition that the number-one problem in the world today is hunger,” Sen. George McGovern, (D) South Dakota said in 1965.

The World Food Programme was the brainchild of South Dakota’s George McGovern, who was tasked by President Kennedy back in the early 1960s to find a better way to feed children around the globe.

“I truly believe that George never felt that anybody should go hungry, especially children, not only in the United States, but around the world,” Feeding South Dakota CEO Matt Gassen said.

The Nobel Committee’s recognition of the global mission to feed the hungry can impact local food banks like Feeding South Dakota.

“Today, the day the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded, is a day that creates another level of awareness about the issue of hunger,” Gassen said.

McGovern visited Feeding South Dakota late in his life and Gassen says his connection to the World Food Programme means all South Dakotans can share in the honor of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Following McGovern’s death in 2012, Feeding South Dakota received more than $100,000 in donations in his memory.