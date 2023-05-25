SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — This morning, CBS News spoke with Floyd’s Uncle Selwyn Jones who lives in South Dakota.

He talked about the work he’s down across the country, including advocating for a requirement that police administer aid when someone in custody needs help.

“It seems like that would be a natural thing, but we are, we are, uh, pushing the civil rights medical police act. It’s an act that would have sh have people that are in custody. Doesn’t matter. What kind of custody be able to insist upon having medical attention? If your neck hurts, if your back hurts, if your thigh hurts,” Jones said.

Jones also says he would like to see a “GEORGE FLOYD FOREVER DAY” so people don’t forget what happened to his nephew and to honor Floyd’s memory.