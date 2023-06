GETTYSBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The uncle of George Floyd, who lives in Gettysburg, South Dakota, is facing drug charges following a possible overdose on meth.

Court documents say authorities were called to a motel on June 10th for a possible overdose.

Investigators say Selwyn Jones, who operates the motel, was found unresponsive with two meth pipes nearby.

Court documents says Jones was released on a P-R bond.

Following George Floyd’s death in 2020, Jones has been a civil rights activist.