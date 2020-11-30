George Floyd’s uncle featured in GQ Magazine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been six months since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. There have been calls for justice heard across the world, and Floyd’s uncle has been advocating for equality. Selwyn Jones lives in Gettysburg, South Dakota, but since the death of his nephew, he’s been talking around the nation about diversity. Recently, GQ Magazine featured him in a story.

We caught up with Jones today to talk with him about the past six months and his reflection on 2020 as we approach the new year.

“I’ll just be glad when 2021 comes, you know, because maybe we’ll be able to get out and be normal again and I can go around and speak in person and things. We’ve been doing a lot of lectures speaking at colleges and stuff because I just honestly feel like everybody needs to hear what we got to say and how we got to say it because I think it’s important for everybody to realize that, hey man, we’re all equal,” Selwyn Jones, George Floyd’s uncle said.