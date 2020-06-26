George Floyd’s uncle expects changes to follow his nephew’s death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been just over one month since George Floyd died in Minneapolis.

Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white officer, used his knee to pin Floyd to the ground.

Friday afternoon, KELOLAND News spoke with his uncle Selwyn Jones, who lives in Gettysburg South Dakota, about what this last month has been like.

“It’s been surreal. He texts me on my birthday, which was the 22nd of May. But because I was busy working on the motel, I didn’t get the text until Tuesday. And it just seems unbelievable to communicate with somebody for 45 years, and one day you watch it end,” Jones said.

Jones believes Floyd’s death will bring changes for race relations in this country.

“Things have changed, you know. Things have changed. Not only have I changed, the whole world has changed. Because my man, if you look at that video, if you don’t feel some sign of empathy, you’re part of the problem,” Jones said.

We’ll have Jones’ thoughts on his nephew’s death, coming up on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m.