MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Berens grew up in the grocery store.

In fact, this is a picture of him as a young boy, arranging food on the shelves.

“Officially I think I was on the payroll at 14 or something like that,” Berens market Brandon Berens said.

Brandon never grew out of his love for the grocery business, despite his father’s warning.

“My dad always told me growing up, ‘You don’t want to be in the grocery business.’ It takes all your time and this and that,” Berens Market owner Brandon Berens said.

Today he’s a third-generation owner of Berens Market in Milbank.

Brandon’s grandparents started the family business as a roller skating rink back in the 70s.

“And that lasted about two years because not everyone needed to go roller skating apparently, but everybody needs to buy groceries, so they opened a grocery store in it,” Brandon’s father Bob Berens said.

Brandon and his wife bought the store from his parents and aunt and uncle a couple years ago.

In 2022, Berens Market purchased another longtime grocery store in town, Hartman’s Family Foods.

“They were great to work with when we did that too,” Brandon Berens said.

That store was closed down after it was purchased as planned.

Just weeks ago, Berens Market opened the doors on its brand new 33,000 square foot grocery store.

The building is about 9,000 square feet bigger than its original location.

Brandon says the larger store features an expanded produce section, a bakery, and a deli.

A couple from Minnesota are also partners in the new store.

“The community of Milbank just really draws a lot from the surrounding area, and our old building was starting to get run down and tired, so we had to kind of decide if we were going to build something new or remodel and we just figured after looking at it all that building new was the right answer,” Brandon Berens said.

“Sure, there’s bigger towns closer by, 45 minutes away, Watertown, but the people of Milbank love to stay in town and shop local, and that’s what makes this happen,” Bob Berens said.

Customers like Minnesota shopper Amy Larson are impressed with the new store.

“Night and day. It’s clean, fresh, exciting,” Larson said.

The new store comes as more people are calling Milbank home.

Mayor Pat Raffety says, according to the census, the town added more residents between 2010 and 2020.

“We’re going in the right way, and we continue to see more development, more housing getting added, more jobs being created, so definitely going in the right direction,” Raffety said.

Bob is proud to see the family business staying alive in Milbank.

“It’s state-of-the-art. It’s going to be around a long time, so I’m very proud,” Bob Berens said.

In fact, there may be 4th generation grocers in the family.

“I got two boys that I hope can do the same thing I’m doing because it’s a rewarding job, you know. It’s for people…very rewarding to be in the grocery business,” Brandon Berens said.

Brandon says the plan is to sell both the former Berens Market building and the other store building he bought.