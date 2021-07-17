Gem Theatre raises funds for new projector after risk of closure

PHILIP, S.D. (KELO) — The Gem Theatre in Philip, South Dakota now has the funds to buy a new projector after a snowstorm and power outages destroyed the old one.

The family-owned theater is entirely staffed through volunteers and was in danger of closing permanently when their projector broke. After a fundraising effort through GoFundMe, grants, and community dinners.

Manager Amy Moses said that the theater would not have been able to reopen without the support of the community. They will be using extra funds raised to replace some of the older seats in the theater.

The theater hopes to begin showing movies again starting in August.