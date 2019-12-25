Gearing up for ice racing

BRANT LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — Most of us wouldn’t think of driving 80 miles per hour on ice, but that’s all part of the fun at Brant Lake near Chester.

Each year, the Shipwreck Bar and Grill hosts the ice races for motorcycles and quads, but this year it’s going to be a little different that will hopefully attract even more fans and racers.

When you’re flying around the ice on two wheels like this, you have to have confidence.

“If you don’t have a good tire it shows,” ice racer Brett Martin said.

Brett Martin has been ice racing for about nine years.

“It’s an adrenaline rush for sure, and it’s kind of crazy to think what you’re on is going that fast, and you’re actually getting more traction than you would on dirt with the tires that we’re running,” Martin said.

The tires are equipped with tiny screws to give them traction on the ice.

“Running the front tire they actually stick out of the tire about a half inch and then on the rear about a quarter inch out of the tire,” Martin said.

This year the Shipwreck Bar and Grill is teaming up with The Hillside and formed the Lake County Racing Association. They believe it’ll help the ice races run smoother.

“They start, of course, as long as the ice is ready to go and in good condition. They’re going to start the second January, or the second Sunday in January, and they will alternate every other weekend between Brant Lake and Long Lake,” Shipwreck co-owner Melissa Dougan said.

They’ll race every Sunday in January and February.

For John and Melissa Dougan, who own the Shipwreck, it draws in business in what typically would be a slow time of year.

“It’s just great to bring new people in that wouldn’t necessarily be up here that don’t even necessarily know that we’re up here in this area because they might just start like during the year, or as we’re hoping the ice was starting to get bigger bigger with more people involved so people either from different states and it’ll, it’ll help really the entire community and the entire area,” Dougan said.

If you’d like more information on Lake County Ice Racing, click here.