UPDATE: Gayville-Volin lockdown over, 16-year-old in custody

by: KELOLAND News

UPDATED 10:31 a.m.

GAYVILLE, S.D. (KELO) — The lockdown at the Gayville-Volin school is over, the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office announced. 

Authorities said a threat against the school was made by a 16-year-old student and the student is now in custody.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

9:56 a.m.

The Gayville-Volin school is on a lockdown because of threats made from a student not from the school district.

According to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, a school threat was made around 7:50 a.m. and the school went into a lockdown while authorities looked a 16-year-old student.

The student is not a member of the Gayville-Volin school district.

9:16 a.m.

The Gayville-Volin school is in lockdown for an on-going situation. 

School officials confirmed to KELOLAND News the school is in a lockdown Wednesday morning. The cause of the lockdown is unknown, but officials said the school may be locked down for a while. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage.

