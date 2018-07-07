Gavins Point To Have Higher Releases Through Summer

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YANKTON, S.D. - Releases at Gavins Point Dam will be increasing over the summer and are expected to stay high through the fall.

Missouri River Basin Water Management Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say that there will be release that are higher than the average through the summer and fall

Missouri River Basin Water Management Division Chief John Remus says that the higher releases and increased runoff will help remove stored flood waters along the system, including at Gavins Point Dam.

"The increased service level means that Gavins Point releases will be increased to approximately 60,000 [cubic feet per second], as downstream tributary flows recede. Gavins Point releases will remain near 60,000 cfs for the remainder of the navigation season to ensure evacuation of all stored flood waters,” said Remus.

During June, Gavins Point Dam releases averaged 37,000 cfs. They say that releases will continue to increase as conditions allow until they reach approximately 60,000 cfs.

The Corps also says that they will adjust releases as needed to lessen downstream flooding, but say that the chance to reduce flood risk lessens further downstream due to travel time and uncontrolled drainage.

They also say that the 2018 runoff forecast of the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City is 157 percent of the average at 39.8 million acre feet (MAF).

“The updated runoff forecast reflects the melting of the above-average mountain snowpack and moderate to heavy plains snowpack, as well as above-average rainfall that fell throughout the basin over the last four months,” said Remus.

Storage for the Missouri River mainstem reservoir system was 67.8 MAF as of July 1. It occupies 11.7 MAF of the 16.3 MAF flood control zone.

Remus said that about 25 percent of the flood storage is still available to capture runoff from the remaining mountain snowmelt and summer rainfall events.

"By comparison, on July 1, 2011, 16.0 of the 16.3 MAF flood control zone was occupied. The current amount of vacant flood control storage provides flexibility to lessen downstream flooding should suddenly-developing large rainfall events occur anywhere in the basin,” said Remus.

The reservoir system storage is expected to peak around mid-July. The Gavins Point reservoir was at an elevation of 1207.6 feet at the end of June and is expected to fall near 1206.0 feet during July.

The six mainstem power plants generated 1,153 million kWh of electricity in June. They generate 834 million kWh on average in June. For a year, they normally generate 9.3 billion kWh, but they are projected to generate 13.7 billion kWh of electricity this year.