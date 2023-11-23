SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People are celebrating the holiday in a variety of ways. For one Sioux Falls Church today is about sharing a meal with others. Memorial Church is celebrating its 39th year of preparing and serving a Thanksgiving meal for the community.

Turkey, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie. Greg and Rita Miller have been helping coordinate Memorial Church’s Thanksgiving meal for 38 years.

“We have turkey, 40 turkeys that people took home and roasted and baked them and brought them back. And we have mashed potatoes and they made homemade dressing this morning and corn and the gravy and pies and salad and the dinner rolls,” said Rita Miller, Thanksgiving meal coordinator.

Over 100 volunteers showed up early this morning to cook and set up.

“There’s a lot of hours put in. Some people were here at 6:30 a.m. this morning,” said Rita Miller. “We had people here for six to eight hours yesterday. And it’s not just a handful of people. It’s many hands that make it work.”

Before the guests arrived they packed up about 500 to-go meals.

“I work in the kitchen, I’m in charge of the kitchen area. And just to see the volunteers come in and work so hard that they’re so excited. And when you see people go through the line to take a meal out or they’re going through the line to get their own meal,” said Connie Gilbride, coordinator.

Bode Larson and his family have spent the past few years coming to Memorial Church for Thanksgiving. His favorite item is the pie.

“I was rushing for that because I wanted the blueberry pie,” said Larson.

Lisa Asmus, the wife of Aaron Asmus who is the pastor of the church, says today is about giving back to others.

“This has always been our Thanksgiving tradition, being able to spend it with our church family, and serving the community. It’s such a blessing because we know that God has blessed us with so much and then we are able to give this a little bit back to the community,” said Lisa Asmus, who is the pastor’s wife of Memorial Church.

One message they hope people receive is the gift of good company.

“I think the biggest thing is not everybody has a place to go on Thanksgiving, and that’s really the intent,” said Greg Miller, Thanksgiving meal coordinator. “So a couple by the name of Bob and Judy actually helped get this thing started. And I think that was their intent is that folks who can’t either go home or don’t have a place to go, they can come here, have a meal, have some fellowship, enjoy the meal and hopefully, their day, and make it a true Thanksgiving.”