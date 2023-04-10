SIOUIX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old Sioux man is in custody following a gas station robbery on Sunday, April 9, according to Sioux Falls Police.

According to officer Sam Clemens, Tristen Anderson entered a gas station a bit before 9 a.m. at 11th and Grange in Sioux Falls, carrying a baseball bat. Police say that Anderson was asked by the gas station clerk to leave the bat outside, but he refused.

Tristen Anderson – Minnehaha County Jail

“He ended up taking a couple items from inside the store and didn’t pay for those,” Clemens said.

Clemens say that it does not appear that Anderson directly threatened the clerk, but notes that under South Dakota law, “it basically falls on how the victim feels or what they think the intent may be.”

Clemens says that Anderson is being charged with robbery because the clerk felt threatened.

Anderson was not arrested immediately, instead coming into custody later in the afternoon. Police were able to identify him thanks to surveillance video from the store, and his facial tattoos.

Police say that Anderson was found in the area of 41st St. and Western Avenue, and that he was in possession of meth at the time of his arrest. He is also facing drug charges as a result.