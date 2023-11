SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers are starting to see some relief at the pump as gas prices are seeing a slow but steady decrease.

According to triple-A, the average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota is $3.38.

But the price is even lower at some locations.

Regular gas is just under $3 at the Get N Go near 10th and Cliff in Sioux Falls.

And that’s not the only place… regular gas is also listed a $2.98 at the Casey’s just a few blocks away.