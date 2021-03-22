Gas prices likely to hit $3.00 a gallon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gas prices are rising.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in South Dakota is just over $2.85.

But experts say ‘hold on’ because we could be in for a bit of a bumpy ride as we head into the summer travel season.

“Yeah I’m watching them and they’re going up,” Ken Richter said.

Pain at the pump. Ken Richter is feeling it when filling up.

“Usually I can get it done for about $25 bucks,” Richter said.

Now it takes closer to $40.

Richter has several trips planned this summer and he knows it’s going to be costly.

“We are going to the Hills a couple of times, I got to travel out there to sell some art for work, so take it that way, then vacation down in Texas in April and that’s not going to be fun,” Richter said.

“Last year at this time we were at $2.08,” Marilyn Buskhol of AAA Travel said.

Marilyn Buskhol of AAA Travel says gas prices began rising after a winter storm hit Texas earlier this year; shutting down a lot of the refineries.

Even though they are back online, prices are still climbing.

After weeks of seeing almost daily increases, the national gas price average is showing signs of stability, holding steady at $2.88 for the last five days. But Buskhol expects them to slowly climb.

“We are expecting we are going to see gas prices anywhere around $3 a gallon; it could probably happen in the next month or so,” Buskhol said.

That’ll mean all of us are going to be paying more as we head into the summer travel season which is expected to be busy this year with more people anxious to take trips after getting their vaccinations for COVID-19.

