SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of people in KELOLAND will be hitting the road next week for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The good news is gas prices are down. According to the Gas Buddy website, you can find gas for less than $3 a gallon at several stations in South Dakota. As of noon today, Brookings had the lowest prices, with seven stations selling gas for between $2.89 and $2.95 a gallon.

In Sioux Falls, the stations selling gas for under $3 a gallon were Costco and Sam’s Club. Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for Gas Buddy, says prices have been dropping steadily.

“A lot of it is cyclical in nature; gas prices tend to be higher in the summer when Americans are hitting the road tripping running the boat to the lake when demand is high, prices are higher,” said DeHaan. “And now we are seeing the opposite, as demand decreases in the fall months, as many people in South Dakota know it’s not really the time of year to go drop the boat in the lake, and that happens across much of the country with demand falling for gasoline.”

Sam Mollenbeck of Sioux Falls stopped to fill up on his way to work today. He’s noticed the dropping prices.

“I can’t tell you how much, I don’t pay that close attention, but definitely down from, I think it was about four dollars a month ago, and now it’s back down to three something, so very good to see,” said Mollenbeck.

And good news for Sam and others at the pump. DeHaan says we can expect to see lower prices from now through February.

“They will probably bottom out between Thanksgiving and Christmas. We should see the low prices stick around until February when prices just start to go back up seasonally, so enjoy it for now. Thanksgiving and Christmas tend to be the cheapest holidays to fill your tank, and this year is no exception.,” said DeHaan.

According to Gas Buddy, prices are about 32 cents a gallon lower than just a month ago in KELOLAND.