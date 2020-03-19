Gas prices drop below $2 a gallon in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two-thirds of all states are seeing double-digit price drops at the pump right now.

Here in Sioux Falls, you can find gas below $2 a gallon. Drivers we spoke with, say it’s one positive thing happening right now during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I see they went down again which is really good. Gives a chance to drive around town if we need something to do to isolate a little bit,” Kent Wissink said.

According to AAA, 11 states now have gas prices at $2 a gallon or less.