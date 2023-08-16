FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — On the morning of May 24th, 2023, an explosion at a home southeast of Fort Pierre killed three people, with the blast sending debris in all directions. Now, a preliminary update from the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office says a gas leak may be to blame.

In the update obtained by KELOLAND News on the morning of August 16, 2023, it is said it is believed the explosion was caused by liquified petroleum(LP) gas migrating into the basement of the home.

The update says that the damaged piping/components of the LP gas delivery system are undergoing lab examination, and the investigation is continuing pending lab analysis.

Several agencies, including the South Dakota State Fire Marshall’s Office, the Division of Criminal Investigation, the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office, the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Fort Pierre Fire Department assisted in the investigation.

The cause of ignition is still unknown at this time, but the explosion has been ruled accidental.