SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The average gas price in South Dakota is currently at just over four dollars, according to AAA. But in Sioux Falls, you can find it as low as $3.94. Those lower prices are offering some relief for people headed to Sturgis this weekend or taking last-minute summer vacations.

Budgeting for gas prices the last few months has been difficult for some drivers.

“It does cost. Traveling to visit relatives, even though it’s a short distance, now you start, you got the ticker tape in your head, you’re saying well just this little visit is going to cost me x amount of dollars. Whereas before it was insignificant as far as household income,” Gordon Debee, a motorcyclist from Wisconsin, said.

But drivers are excited to see prices dip below four dollars again.

“And coming down here, the traffic was really heavy and which means that people are moving again and going places again and that’s what’s good about it. You know, you’re getting out and they’re getting to travel,” Shirley Gross from Pierre said.

Though the price of unleaded gas has gone down and offered some relief for car owners, truck drivers nationwide are still experiencing higher prices for diesel.

“Well the most I’ve seen for diesel was out in Pennsylvania at six dollars and 35 cents a gallon,” Joni Patterson, a Minnesota truck driver, said.

“Sometimes to fill a truck like this, it costs eight, nine hundred dollars so it’s quite expensive,” Niel, a Sioux Falls truck driver, said.

Drivers who own their own trucks and operations might have to take extra steps to be more fuel efficient.

“Watch your speed. You wouldn’t believe, if you’re running at like 63 miles an hour instead of 70 or 80, it brings your fuel mileage a lot better,” Patterson said.

The current average for diesel in all of South Dakota is at four dollars and 99 cents, according to Triple-A.