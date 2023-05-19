SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The end of the school year is also a time for field trips for many KELOLAND school kids. That included middle schoolers from Garretson, who visited Sioux Falls this week in order to bring smiles to each stranger they met.

These 8th graders from Garretson fanned out across downtown Sioux Falls feeding parking meters with quarters and feeding appetites with cookies.

“Very nice and very sweet.”

The generosity is all part of the school’s random acts of kindness field trip.

“Because our world needs a good dose of kindness and the more that you give, the more that you get back,” school counselor Michelle Pliska said.

Getting back in the form of gratitude from each person they met.

“A guy said that we gave him a cookie that some of the people around here that we’ve been giving food to, that they haven’t had a meal in like two or three days,” Garretson 8th grader Alexis Christensen said.

The students have been hosting fundraisers throughout the school year and they used some of that money to purchase toys to give away during their field trip.

“Some people don’t have enough money to get some toys and stuff and so we’re going to give this.”

“It’s wonderful! My grandson’s loving it.”

The students also gave out hand-written ‘nice notes’ to people they encountered.

“Are you going to write me one?”

“You can have this one.”

“Thank you.”

Thank you for doing this story!”

Such random kindness is newsworthy when it turns complete strangers into friends, and inspires others to pay it forward.

“Spread the word kindness, treat other people with respect, just make them have a good time,” Garretson 8th grader Aiden Johnson said.

The students also dropped-off donations at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society and the Disabled American Veterans. They also delivered cookies to the Juvenile Detention Center.