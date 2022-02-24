GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — The Garretson School Board has voted to terminate principal Chris Long effective immediately.

The action was taken during a special meeting on Feb. 23, according to school board minutes.

According to the board, he violated and failed to follow district policies and procedures.

The school board went into executive session on the matter at 6:03 p.m. and ended the session at 11:19 p.m. It voted to terminate Long after the executive session.

Long was the principal at the middle school and high school and was also Garretson’s head football coach.