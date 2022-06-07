GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — A Garretson man, accused of repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl he hired to clean his home, has made a deal with prosecutors.

According to court papers, 36-year-old Skyler White met the girl on Facebook. He initially faced 20 charges including rape and sexual exploitation of a child.

White recently pleaded guilty to two counts of child pornography and the rest of those charges were dropped.

White remains in the Minnehaha County Jail and is scheduled to be sentenced in September.