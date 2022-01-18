Garretson man charged with rape of 15-year-old

Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested by the FBI at his family’s home in Alabama on Thursday morning. (Getty Images)

GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — Skyler Fabian White, a 36-year-old Garretson man is facing 20 counts in relation to the rape of a 15-year-old Garretson student.

Court documents state that on December 7, 2021, Garretson school officials were alerted by a mentor that the 15-year-old victim had been having sex with White. The information was passed along to Garretson High School and Elementary School principals Chris Long and Teresa Hulscher. Long then alerted the school resource officer (SRO), Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputy Aanenson.

Long and Hulscher spoke with the victim, who told them that she had gone to White’s house to do a cleaning job and had had sex with him on multiple occasions and that he had taken nude pictures of her with his phone.

Court documents state that the victim posted a listing on Facebook seeking clients for a cleaning service, to which White responded.

The first time the victim went to White’s house, he paid her $80 to do laundry. The next time she went to his house to clean, documents say he told her she looked tired, and asked her if she would like to lie down. While laid with her in his bed and began rubbing her body and kissing her neck. The victim reported feeling uncomfortable and asked him to stop.

Later, while the victim was sitting on the edge of the bed, documents say White pushed her down onto the bed, took her clothes off and raped her.

When asked by police how many times she had gone to clean the house and ended up having sex with White, the victim said that it was too many to count. Pressed for more detail, she said it was at least 25 times.

The victim told police that White had occasionally choked her, and pressed a pillow over her face if she attempted to scream.

Documents state that police went to White’s home on December 10, 2021, and seized two cell phones. A warranted search revealed pornographic images of a female vagina, later confirmed to be the victim by a Doctor who had examined her.

The victim told police that White had been aware that she was 15-years-old.

According to the complaint filed January 7, 2022, White is facing 20 counts of rape, sexual exploitation of a minor, and possessing, manufacturing or distributing child pornography.