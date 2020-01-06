Garfield student recognized for giving back to her teacher

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Garfield Elementary student is receiving high praise from local law enforcement for giving back.

Sofiena Red Lightning recently got to shop with officers during their Heroes and Helpers program over the holidays. Instead of spending all of the money on herself, the second grader bought school supplies for her classroom. The Sioux Falls Police Department thought those actions deserved a reward. Today they brought in brand new notebooks, headphones and crayons for the classroom led by teacher Mary Novak.

“Since you did such a good job. You were caring for other people. We wanted to present you this patch, just like the patch that we wear. We wear it with pride. I hope that you can keep this and remember this,” Officer Kyle Johnson said.

“I had no idea that today was happening and neither did she. It was really exciting. I’m so happy that we have all this stuff for our classroom now,” Novak said.

The Sioux Falls Police Department says the supplies were purchased with gift cards from Target and Walmart along with donations raised by local officers.