Garfield Elementary students visit KELOLAND Media Group

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group had some special guests in the studio today!

Students from Garfield Elementary, taking part in the “Leader in Me” program, got to learn more about journalism and TV News. The students are learning about setting goals and how to achieve them.

“Each month we celebrate one leader from every single classroom. And we take them out to experience things outside of Garfield,” Garfield Elementary Principal Kristin Skogstad said. “This gives us the opportunity to let kids see the world around them and to understand that what they’re learning at Garfield is going to help them reach a goal of working someplace like KELOLAND.”

The kids toured the station, asked a lot of questions and got to watch part of Midday in KELOLAND. They also got to eat pizza as part of the “Leader Lunch.”