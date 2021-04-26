Gardeners prepare for spring planting

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Gardeners across KELOLAND are eager to get outside and put seeds and plants into the ground.

With temperatures on the climb Monday morning, Oakridge Nursery in Brandon was a popular destination.

Owner Daemon Coughlin says trees and shrubs are safe to put in the ground, but popular items like tomatoes still need time. That hasn’t stopped people from buying them.

“Their biggest thing is they didn’t get them last year so they were out early to get them early this year, but tomatoes are one of those tender crops so I would be patient on it, another week and a half you should be ok,” Coughlin said.

Oakridge Nursery is hosting a Spring Open House starting on Friday and continuing through the weekend.