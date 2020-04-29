Garden center giving away gloves as thank you to supporters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One business that is seeing record sales right now is Landscape Garden Centers in Sioux Falls. Staff say customers are anxious to get outdoors and into the dirt.

“That fresh air, that green, those flowers, it’s pretty incredible,” Kalfs said.

All this garden green is making people spend a lot of green this spring as people look for positive things to do.

“It has been a record-breaking month for sales. It almost feels like a weekend in May every day. We’re doing phone orders and curbside pickup which has gone over really well too,” Kalfs said.

Garden Center Manager Laura Kalfs says as a way to say thank you for that support, the business is giving away gardening gloves to anyone who stops by.

Landscape Garden Centers has ordered thousands of these gloves. On top of people wearing masks, they hope these gloves make people feel safe when shopping in the store.

“We want to encourage gardening because that is really good for the soul. It’s really good for people to get out, pull weeds, get into the dirt and kind of get away from what’s going on,” Helland said.

Some outdoor therapy for people stuck at home.

“I even helped a customer one Saturday, she had tears in her eyes. Had an autoimmune disease. Hasn’t left her house since this all began but she’s still getting her annuals planted for the containers on her front porch. Pretty great. Pretty great things happening,” Kalfs said.

Landscape Garden Centers ordered 10,000 pairs of gloves for its customers.