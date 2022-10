SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — A garbage truck was able to drive away after a fire at the Northwest Iowa Landfill.

Photo from the Sheldon Fire Department

According to the Sheldon Fire Department, crews were called just before 2 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found the box of the truck on fire. A backhoe had to be brought in to clean the garbage out of the truck.

Around 3,000 gallons of water was used to put the fire out.

Officials say it was most likely caused by something hot in the garbage.