Garbage is dwindling down thanks to Sioux Falls city workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city is stepping in to help customers who rely on Sioux Falls Sanitation . It’s been weeks since the company quit collecting trash… and the garbage has been piling up ever since.

The City of Sioux Falls is taking legal steps.

It has received a temporary order, allowing workers to empty Sioux Falls Sanitation canisters and store them at the landfill.

City crews and Novak Sanitation have been on the road since 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“We teamed up with Novak and came up with a game plan to get all of the Sioux Falls sanitation canisters off the streets. we’re going to start with residential areas first and then move on to more of your commercial type canisters,” Sanitary Landfill Superintendent, Donny Kuper, said.

“If you do have the means to actually take the waste and the can at the landfill, we’ll allow that to happen and then you can leave the can at the landfill,” Director of Sioux Falls Public Works, Mark Cotter, said.

So far, city officials say they have 74 canisters to pick up Tuesday.

“We’d like to get them off the streets as soon as possible just to protect human health and the environment,” Donny Kuper said.

If you have a Sioux Falls Sanitation trash bin, you can call the landfill, use the city’s onelink app, or go to the landfill to dispose of the garbage and drop off the canister.

“The more efficiently people can call us, so we can get those locations mapped, the better,” Mark Cotter said.

The owner of Sioux Falls Sanitation has a court hearing June 10.

If you need the city to pick up your Sioux Falls Sanitation canister call 367-8162