Garbage haulers sending letters about plastic bag change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At least one garbage hauler is sending a letter to customers about the plastic bag change at Millennium Recycling.

The local recycling processing facility announced last month they were no longer taking plastic bags for recycling.

The change was because of market conditions to China’s National Sword program. In 2018, China banned certain types of waste and set more strict standards for contamination limits on recyclable materials.

Earlier this year, KELOLAND’s Perry Groten reported on a different type of trade dispute with China, not involving tariffs, but recycling. It was creating some disruption in the U.S. economy. China is now getting pickier over the recycled material it processes into new products. Ironically, it’s an effort by China to go green, but at the expense of U.S. recyclers’ ongoing efforts to get even greener. And it could end up costing you more in the long-haul. Watch his story below:

