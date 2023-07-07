SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s hard to forget all of the snow that was piled high in KELOLAND this past winter. But with the hot June we had it’s all starting to feel like a distant memory. Now you may be wondering, ‘did those giant snow piles around Sioux Falls finally melt?’

If anyone had bets going with friends that the Sioux Falls snow piles would be melted before August — congratulations you can cash in!

“This was the last one to kind of be melted. We had nine across the city and probably two or three in the last couple weeks that have finally melted with some warmer summer temps,” Dustin Hansen, street manager with the City of Sioux Falls, said.

Now all that’s left of a winter many of us thought wouldn’t end is garbage and debris like fragmented manhole covers, chunks of streets, singular shoes and broken electronics.

“Sometimes we joke like, is there any money in there? But no money was found this year, but there’s all kinds of things, of course, pop bottles and general debris. Obviously a lot of gravel, things like that. So just a variety of things that can be found in those piles,” Hansen said.

Now of course there is still water standing from the melted snow, which Hansen says will eventually make its way through the outlet to drain. Once things dry up, the clean-up process continues.

“We’ve started on some of the other ones that kind of melted about a month ago. You know, we were out doing some handpicking of litter and got some volunteers within the city staff to kind of pick some of that litter up. But on this site, we might use some machines to kind of rake it up and then we’ll pick it up with a loader and haul it to the local landfill here,” Hansen said.

Then Hansen says they’ll regrade the site and get ready for next winter.

“Hopefully we get a few warm months and winter doesn’t come back for awhile,” Hansen said.