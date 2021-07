For Sioux Falls and much of KELOLAND, today is the peak of the current heat wave. Dew points are in the 70s, in the muggy range, along and east of the James River. (For reference, that’s about the same mugginess as people are feeling today in New Orleans and Miami.) The smoke in the air might just prevent Sioux Falls from getting to 100 degrees, but there should be no problem doing so in the rest of KELOLAND. Heat advisories are posted.

A weak front will drop down tonight, changing the wind to the north. We’ll lose some of that humidity tonight, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. One issue we might have to deal with in eastern KELOLAND is the very slight chance of a shower or thundershower as the cold front comes through. The better chance of that will be in SW Minnesota.