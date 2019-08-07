Garage collapse injuries two in Burke, cleanup ongoing

UPDATED 11:56 a.m.

BURKE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s going to be a long day for people in Burke as they clean up the damage left behind by 100 mile per hour winds and hail.

Two people were hurt when a garage collapsed on them. KELOLAND’s Sarah McDonald is in Burke talking with people who are spending their day cleaning up the debris.

An emergency school board meeting for the Burke School District has been called for noon on Wednesday. Burke is scheduled to start school on Aug. 21.

Damage in Burke. Courtesy: Jason Witt.

Kevin Kjegaard / KELOLAND News. Sheriff blocking entry into Burke.

Main Street in Burke. #kelonews. About to be live on midday. pic.twitter.com/dCD3nGWLFl — Sarah McDonald (@KELOSarahM) August 7, 2019

10:41 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm injured two people in Burke Tuesday night.

According to Mike Karbo with the Burke Fire Department, the two people were hurt when a garage collapsed on them. One of the injured people has been released from the hospital,while another is being treated.

Authorities say people need to stay out of the town as crews are trying to open roads and alleys. Seven area fire departments are helping cleanup, while most of Gregory County is working without power.

Major damage happened at the middle school, the Gregory County Courthouse, the Civic Center, along with damage to many businesses in downtown.

Many homes have also been damaged with windows and doors blown out. If volunteers would like to help, contact The City of Burke. Officials when then contact you.

For anyone unsafe, there is a community room in the basement of the hospital, which is running power on a backup generator.