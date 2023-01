GRANT COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Grant County say the quick response time to a fire helped save a home.

Grant County Emergency Management says Revillo Fire was called to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A camper and garage were engulfed in flames. The garage, camper, and pickup were destroyed.

Photo from the Grant County Emergency Management.

Because the garage was close to the house, the siding was melted off a part of the home.