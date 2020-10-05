Gaming revenue in Deadwood holds steady in August

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Even with an ongoing pandemic, traffic is picking up in Deadwood. Gaming revenue this past August held steady with the same month last year.

While year to date, gaming revenue in Deadwood is still down 10.45 percent, those numbers are gradually rising back up. This year’s August only showed a .5 percent decrease.

“The summer has been fairly good for us and we are very happy on how things have been recovering post COVID, but we still have a long way to go,” Mike Rodman, the executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, said.

Rodman says he remains cautiously optimistic.

“We’re excited that we are able to start doing some events, Oktoberfest last weekend was very good for us. We’re looking at some additional events coming up in the future,” Rodman said.

Casinos in town, like Tin Lizzie are taking health precautions so customers and staff feel safe.

Caleb Arceneaux the CEO of Live Hospitality, says the number of visitors staying in hotels is still down about 8 percent.

“I think it’s been okay, obviously in today’s COVID world it’s been a difficult year and it’s difficult to continue to do business but Deadwood is doing a really good job, with the Chamber of Commerce and the State of South Dakota, to really invite visitors into town,” Arceneaux said.

Arceneaux asks that visitors take personal responsibility by following the guidelines that are placed throughout the casinos in Deadwood.

