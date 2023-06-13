SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former South Dakota insurance salesman is facing legal problems.

Gary King of Cypress Risk Management is being sued for allegedly collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance premiums from student-athletes, but never remitting those dollars to insurance providers, but there’s more to this story.

Gary King of Cypress Risk Management, who had his license revoked earlier this year by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation Division of Insurance, is now being sued.

King, former CEO of Cypress Risk Management, has offices in Sioux Falls.

He allegedly collected insurance premiums to the tune of almost $1.5 million in premiums from universities for insuring athletes against injuries, including 625 South Dakota athletes, but didn’t remit the payments to the insurance companies.

Due to the failure to remit those premiums, policyholders had their insurance cancelled resulting in the loss of coverage.

King is part of a group that has an interest in the Midnight Star casino in Deadwood. He’s also a major participant in Rushmore Gaming.

But Tuesday, the state Commission on Gaming revoked the Deadwood gambling license that had been issued to King.

He didn’t appear at the hearing, wasn’t represented and no one spoke on his behalf.

If you’d like to read up more on King’s license revocations and legal troubles just go to our capitol news bureau page on keloland.com.