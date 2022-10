SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Learn about fossils and rocks on Saturday afternoon at the Museum of Geology at South Dakota School of Mines’ Night at the Museum.

The free event in Rapid City is from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. MT on Oct. 22. Activities include cast painting, games, costumes and candy. Activities will also teach attendees about geology and paleontology.

Activities will take place in both the Museum of Geology as well as the Paleontology Research Lab on the Mines campus.