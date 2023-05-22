SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks officers are trying to trap a couple of coyotes after an encounter at Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls. A woman reported that two coyotes approached her while she was walking her dogs. She picked up her dogs and ran, and she says the coyotes chased her for a while.

Efforts are underway to trap the coyotes and remove any threat from the park and the Outdoor Campus. Sioux Falls Animal Control Supervisor, Patty Beckman, says Game Fish and Parks is handling the trapping operation.

“Game Fish and Parks is currently out looking through the wooded areas to see if they can find a den at that point we will take care of the coyote issue and go from there if we do find out where they are residing at,” Beckman said.

Coyotes hang out in wooded areas like this, the good news is they don’t run in packs like wolves, and they are most often more afraid of us than we are of them.

Beckman says coyotes have been living within the city limits for years.

“The coyotes in town, they are kind of docile. They love to be around trees and wooded areas. But if they do start coming into your yards trying to play with your pets or trying to attack your animals then you need to contact Animal Control,” said Beckman.

Michelle Herrmann was out enjoying the nice weather with her mom and nephew Hayden. An experienced hiker she already knew the number one piece of advice experts give when coming in contact with wild animals like coyotes.

“My dad taught me growing up that you just stand really big, and you get as big as you can so that way the coyotes know that you’re bigger than them, and they can’t come to attack you,” said Herrmann.

Remain calm, keep eye contact, and slowly back away while leaving the area. Never run from a coyote because that can trigger its predatory response, and it may chase you.

If you have any personal alarm devices, such as a whistle, bell, or phone alarm, use them to scare the coyote.

Coyotes are not normally aggressive, but knowing basic tips can keep your kids and pets safe and give you peace of mind. The coyotes that approached the woman over the weekend may be euthanized if it is determined they could be a threat.