SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fundraiser that got its start more than six months ago is showing no signs of slowing down.

With more than two dozen cards exposed, the Find the Queen of Hearts fundraiser at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars has hit the potential halfway point.

“When we open that ticket tonight, that envelope, it will be the 27th envelope which will take us halfway through the deck that we started with,” Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota Community Outreach Officer Mike Broderick said.

The overall jackpot grows with every passing week, and currently stands at more than $57,000.

“Whoever finds the Queen of Hearts, they will split the pot and the weekly sales 50%, they get 50% and the other 50% will be split between Dakota Dachshund Rescue and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota,” Broderick said.

The dollars raised will quickly be put to use, helping each organization fulfill its mission.

“A one night stay at the Ronald McDonald House is $50, so we are talking hundreds of nights of family stays at the Ronald McDonald House,” Broderick said. “For Dakota Dachshund Rescue, that means being able to take dogs and puppies and being able to get them ready for adoption in their ‘furever’ home as they say,” Broderick added.

“The money stays here locally and it’s helping people in our community with services that are necessary, whether it’s rescue animals or whether it’s kids in a hospital, so it’s a good thing,” JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars owner Tom Slattery said.

Tom Slattery owns JJ’s, which hosts the drawing every Tuesday night.

“The team’s all in making sure that everything is working the way that it’s supposed to and as more and more people get engaged as we proceed through this, we’re excited to see what’s going to happen,” Slattery said.

After tonight’s drawing, it could be 27 down, 27 to go.

“The longer it goes, the more money we raise for two great charities,” Broderick said.

You can purchase tickets for tonight’s drawing in person until 6:45 at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars. The drawing is at 7:11.

If there’s no winner, click HERE to purchase tickets online for next week’s drawing.