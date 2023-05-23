SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The jackpot at the center of a fundraiser to benefit two local nonprofits continues to grow.

After 13 drawings, the Queen remains in hiding as part of the Find the Queen of Hearts fundraiser at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars in Sioux Falls.

“Somebody at some point is going to win a pretty big prize, but raising money for the charities is the primary objective,” JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars owner Tom Slattery said.

The weekly drawing benefits Dakota Dachshund Rescue and Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota, and the top prize currently stands at more than $23,000.

“Now, it’s really going to get fun,” Ronald McDonald House Community Outreach Officer Mike Broderick said.

The nonprofits will split their portion of the money, and it couldn’t come at a better time.

“Help families with sick and injured children stay close to their kids in the hospital and keep their families close,” Broderick said.

“50, 60, 70 weeks of family stays at this point and as we go on it’s going to be a lot more than that, we hope,” Broderick said.

“Almost all of it will end up going to vetting,” Dakota Dachshund Rescue’s Rodger Lacy said.

Rodger Lacy is part of the Dakota Dachshund Rescue board of directors.

“We do spay, we do neuter, we do full dental,” Rodger Lacy said.

That’s not where the spending ends.

“$1,500, $2,000 for surgery to save the dog’s life and that’s kind of our motto, saving all the dogs we can one dog at a time,” Lacy said.

The event also helps raise awareness.

“We literally have adopted six dogs just from having them here,” Lacy said.

And Broderick hopes to keep coming back week after week.

“Keep the Queen away and we raise more and more money,” Broderick said.

41 cards, including two jokers, remain in the deck.

The drawing is every Tuesday at JJ’s. Tickets are available until 6:45 p.m., with the drawing at 7:11. Tickets are also sold online until 2:00 p.m. each Tuesday.